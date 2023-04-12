Fire breaks out at snack factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

A fire broke out in ‘Uttam Namkeen and Bakery’ at Himmat Singh Nagar in Dugri on Tuesday evening. Around six persons who were working there had to rush out of the factory to save their lives.

As per information, the fire broke out around 6 pm reportedly due to a short-circuit. Fire engulfed the entire first floor and the second floor while the ground floor remained safe.

After receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. Fire personnel had to face difficulties in reaching the spot due to huge traffic on Gill Road.

Panic spread among residents staying in the locality after the incident. They feared that the fire may spread further but fire personnel managed to douse the flames.

Aatish Rai, an official, said fire tenders from all fire stations were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.