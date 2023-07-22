Fire breaks out at tavern in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 21

A massive fire erupted at a tavern on the Dugri main road on Thursday morning. The blaze was reportedly triggered by a short circuit. Some passersby noticed the flames and raised the alarm with the employees of a nearby liquor vend. Initially, the vend employees tried to douse the flames on their own, but their efforts were to no avail.

The fire brigade was alerted and four fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. It took the firefighters an hour to extinguish the fire. Cops from the Dugri police station also reached the spot.