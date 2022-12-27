Fire breaks out at two places

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A major fire broke out at a scrap godown near Dhuri rail tracks here on Sunday night. According to the Fire Department, after getting information about the blaze, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by Monday morning. Articles worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the incident. Another fire broke out at a cloth factory in Focal Point, Ludhiana, after midnight. The exact reasons behind the mishaps were yet to be ascertained. No casualty or injury was reported in the incidents, said an official of the Fire Department.