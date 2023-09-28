Fire breaks out at tyre shop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

A fire broke out at a tyre shop on the Samrala chowk here. The incident took place around 6.45 am today. A short-circuit seemed to be the reason behind the fire.

The shop deals in sale and purchase of old tyres. It took fire-fighters almost two hours to completely douse the flames. A passerby noticed the flames emanating from the shop and informed the fire station.

A huge stock of used tyres was damaged in the fire.