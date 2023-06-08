Fire breaks out in factory in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 7
A major fire broke out in a factory at Phase 4 Focal Point on Tuesday night. Goods worth lakhs were gutted in the fire.
The fire started near a factory named Shri Tools. Initially, workers tried to douse the flames with the help of fire extinguishers, but it spread in no time.
Firefighters said they received call at 9 pm. It took six hours and over 40 firefighters to douse the fire.
A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll
Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...
Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines
Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...
Month on, no trace of youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents
7 of 9 accused on run; Losing hope, say kin