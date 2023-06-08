Fire breaks out in factory in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

A major fire broke out in a factory at Phase 4 Focal Point on Tuesday night. Goods worth lakhs were gutted in the fire.

The fire started near a factory named Shri Tools. Initially, workers tried to douse the flames with the help of fire extinguishers, but it spread in no time.

Firefighters said they received call at 9 pm. It took six hours and over 40 firefighters to douse the fire.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.