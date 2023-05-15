Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

The industrial hub witnessed two major fire incidents early on Sunday morning, one at the godown of wooden waste at Neechi Mangli and the other at a hosiery in Industrial Area A near Cheema Chowk.

As per information, the fire broke at a wooden waste godown at 5 am. The godown had boundary walls of bricks while the roof was made of iron sheets. When the fire broke out, some workers were sleeping under the shed but they managed to rush out to save their lives.

Following which, the workers called up the fire brigade. The firemen faced difficulty in dousing the flames from the front gate side as the fire was intense. Later, they brought a JCB machine which razed down the side walls of the godown. Firemen took more than five hours to completely douse the flames.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. A huge stock of wooden waste was stored in sacks in the godown, which had been supplied to industries as raw material.

In the other incident, the fire broke out in Makkar Knit Fab, a hosiery in Industrial Area A near Cheema Chowk early this morning. The fire started around 5.45 am. Since the factory had adequate fire safety arrangements, workers present at the spot tried to douse the flames at their own level. Later, the fire brigade was informed. In a few minutes, fire tenders reached the place.

As per information, the hosiery was built in a three-storeyed building and the fire broke out at the ground floor. Over 25 fire tenders were used to control the fire after over six-hour struggle.

Sources said though the goods worth lakhs gutted, factory workers managed to shift some of the stock to a safe place. Short circuit was said to be the cause of the fire.