Fire breaks out at multi-storey shawl store in Ludhiana

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, December 30
A major fire broke out in a multi-storey shawl store at Mochpura Bazaar in the old city area here on Friday.
The entire stock worth several lakhs was gutted.
The store 'Sandeep Textiles' was closed when the incident occurred at around 7 am. Since the store was situated in a congested market, the fire tenders could not reach there and had to use long water pipes to douse the flames.
More than 45 fire tenders were pressed into service and took more than four hours to completely douse the flames.
The shopkeepers in the market got scared as most of the shops and showrooms in the Mochpura Bazaar deal in woolen products.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee