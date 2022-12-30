Fire breaks out at multi-storey shawl store in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 30

A major fire broke out in a multi-storey shawl store at Mochpura Bazaar in the old city area here on Friday.

The entire stock worth several lakhs was gutted.

The store 'Sandeep Textiles' was closed when the incident occurred at around 7 am. Since the store was situated in a congested market, the fire tenders could not reach there and had to use long water pipes to douse the flames.

More than 45 fire tenders were pressed into service and took more than four hours to completely douse the flames.

The shopkeepers in the market got scared as most of the shops and showrooms in the Mochpura Bazaar deal in woolen products.