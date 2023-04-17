Fire breaks out in SDM office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

A fire broke out in the meeting hall of the SDM office at Khanna early this morning.

Khanna SDM Manjit Kaur, who also reached the spot, said: “Fire personnel reached on time as the fire station is located near the SDM office. They doused the flames within 30 minutes.”

The fire reduced furniture of meeting hall and some other electronic equipment to ashes. The department would soon start the repair work of the meeting hall, she said.