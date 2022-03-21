Fire breaks out in textile mill

Ludhiana, March 20
A major fire broke out in a textile unit at Dhandari on Sunday evening. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. However, there was no loss of life in the incident.
Work was in full swing when the fire started on the ground floor of the factory but all workers managed to leave the unit safely. Workers had also tried to douse the flames, but in vain.
Sources said fire broke out at around 6 pm. Within half an hour fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and doused the flame within one hour.
Meanwhile, on Saturday night a fire erupted in a furniture shop near Bharat Nagar Chowk and the entire stock was gutted in the fire.
