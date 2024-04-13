Fire breaks out in yarn godown

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

A yarn godown in Puneet Nagar on Tibba Road was engulfed in flames on Friday evening. Valuables worth lakhs were said to have been gutted in the incident. The exact cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The Fire Brigade authorities had received a call about the incident around 4:30 pm on Friday. Thereafter, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters took a few hours to bring the situation under control.

A fire official said a short-circuit was suspected behind the fire. The fire caused significant damages to the godown. Officials from the Tibba police station had also reached the spot.

Workers were present in the building but they safely came out. The incident incited panic among residents from neighbouring area.

Fire officer Aatish Rai said the situation had been controlled and no casualties were reported.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.