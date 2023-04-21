Fire Dept conducts awareness rally

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana April 20

To sensitise people to fire safety during the Fire Safety Week, the Fire Department organised an awareness rally on Thursday. Officials of the department marched through various parts of the city, including Samrala Chowk, Sherpur Chowk, Dholewal Chowk, Gill Road, in fire tenders to raise awareness among residents.

During the rally, the official emphasised the importance of making proper fire safety arrangements in buildings. Maninder Singh, Fire Station Officer (FSO), said on the concluding day of the Fire Safety Week, the Fire Department had organised mock drills in different industrial units and hospitals to raise awareness among residents. Industrialists were urged to obtain the fire safety NOC from the department.