Ludhiana Fire Dept fully prepared to ensure trouble-free Diwali

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 21

To tackle any fire incident on Diwali night, the Municipal Corporation and its Fire Department claimed to have made special arrangements.

In view of the festival, five temporary sub-stations will be set up at main intersections such as Aarti Chowk, Dugri Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Sherpur Chowk and near Canal Bridge on the rear of the MC’s Zone D office, Sarabha Nagar, from October 23 to 25 so that fire tenders can be rushed in case of any emergency. The fire tenders will be stationed at these sites. In case of any fire incident, the toll-free number 0161-101 can be contacted.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Friday inspected fire safety arrangements at the Central Fire Brigade Station, near the city railway station. She also praised and encouraged officials and employees to perform their duty dedicatedly and honestly during the festive season.

Fire brigade officials said 24 big fire tenders, one rescue van, two mini fire tenders and two motorcycles and other equipment are available. Now, the fire brigade has 10 more fire tenders as compared to the previous year.

The MC Commissioner said 70 employees had been assigned duty at the water-filling points (at tube-well sites) so that the water tanks of fire brigade vehicles could be filled without any hurdle. As many as 22 generators have been arranged for power backup to run the water tube wells in case of a power cut.

She said they had made arrangements for the required number of drivers and employees. Moreover, fire protection suits and required equipment had been made available for firefighters.

It is required to mention that around 50 fire incidents had occurred on Diwali night last year. The Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to burst fewer crackers and only green crackers (which cause less pollution) during the time slot permitted by the government and administration. The residents have been instructed not to keep dry wood, clothes, diesel, petrol, kerosene, or other flammable items on rooftops or in open areas as such items could catch fire due to the bursting of firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations.