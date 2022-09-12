Fire safety norm violations in upcoming building, plaint filed

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 11

A hospital building is coming up on Main GT Road at Sherpur Kalan next to an operational petrol pump in blatant violations of building and safety norms of the state government. Officials of the Municipal Corporation building branch seem reluctant to act in this matter of public safety.

In order to draw attention of officials concerned about negligence and failure to take timely action by the MC, a city-based social activist Rachpal Singh Gabria has lodged a complaint with the Local Government Department, Punjab Chief Minister and Chief Secretary about ‘illegal’ under-construction hospital building in the city.

The complainant asserted that even though the owner of the hospital had obtained CLU (change of land use) certificate and also got a building plan approved for the health facility, the entire process was questionable as the under-construction structure was located just next to an operational petrol pump, which was gross violation of the fire safety norms of the government.

Quoting from Annexure A of Appendix J (Section 1.3) of the fire safety norms framed by the government for petrol pumps, Gabria said a petrol pump must be at a distance of at least 50 metres from a residential building and 90 metres from any place of public assembly (including a hospital).

He questioned as to how civic body officials concerned had approved the CLU and building plan of the hospital just next to a functional petrol pump.

“There is more than meets the eye in granting approval for this building,” he remarked while calling upon the MC and the Local Government Department to intervene immediately and stop the construction work of this building, which, if completed and allowed to become operational, might pose a threat to public safety.

When contacted, MC Assistant Town Planner (Zone B) Varinder Kaur said a report of the said building had already been sent to higher officials seeking their permission to take action as per rules for violations.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said officials concerned had been asked to look into the matter and take action accordingly.