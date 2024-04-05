Fire safety Part - I: Staff shortage, fire brigade faces torrid summer

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 4

With the onset of summer, the fire services department in this industrial hub again faces a daunting task. Fire incidents rise during the hot season and with the department beset with the shortage of human resources, employees have to work extra hours during emergencies.

The available manpower is not enough to cater to the 20 lakh residents of Ludhiana. It is worth noting that Ludhiana has witnessed major fire incidents in the past, causing fatalities among industry workers.

As per the data from the fire services department, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, only 33 of the 147 regular posts are filled. Furthermore, there is only one Fire Station Officers where there should be four, and only two Sub Fire Officers are available for duty where there should be 15.

Consequently, the fire department with its current manpower would not have been able to discharge its services had it not been for the outsourced employees hired through Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) extending their services. As per the data available, 67 outsourced employees including 50 firemen and 17 drivers are working along the regular staff. Last year, the outsourced workers staged a protest to demand regularisation, but their demands fell on deaf ears. Notably, the brigade has just one regular driver while six are working on a temporary basis.

