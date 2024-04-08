Fire safety Part - III: Narrow lanes, traffic snarls pose tough challenge for fire engines to reach sites

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 7

The fire brigade of Ludhiana which is considered the busiest department in the state, in terms of attending the emergency fire calls, often faces hurdles in reaching the incident site. The reason — narrow lanes, increased volume of traffic, haphazard parking and encroachments on city roads.

A fire official said the old city has many areas where industries or big businesses are being run — Chaura Bazaar, Gur Mandi, Butey Shah Mandi, Akal Garh Market, Namak Mandi, Sarafan Bazaar, Chawal Bazaar, Talaab Bazaar, Kitab Bazaar, Pratap Bazaar, Trunk Bazar, Wait Ganj and Tibba Road are all vulnerable to fire incidents as a majority of the units here have no safety arrangements. Moreover, the fire tenders cannot reach these places without much difficulty. He added that in 2015, on Diwali night, as many as 50 people had a narrow escape from Gur Mandi where fire had broken out in a six-storey residential building. “Due to narrow lanes, fire tenders could not reach the affected building, we had to lay long water pipes from the fire tenders to douse the flame. In such situations, the rescue operation usually faces a stiff wall and one has to improvise,” said another fire official requesting anonymity.

The industrial hub has witnessed many such incidents in the past in which fire tenders faced delay in reaching the spot due to traffic hurdles on the road. Sometimes, the fire engines are also met with minor collisions with vehicles as the drivers try to crawl through traffic snarls.

Pertinently, the city has fire stations, six in total, on the Railway road, Sundar Nagar, Hambran road, Tajpur road, Gill road and Focal Point. The Central Fire Station, where the big fire engines with turntable ladders are docked, is located on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, Railway road, which faces frequent traffic jams.

Similarly, outside the Hambran road fire station too, firemen face similar issues. People visiting the Sub Registrar Office, beside the fire station, park their vehicles on the road haphazardly.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said fire tenders sometimes face delay in reaching the incident site due to traffic hurdles. He urged people to always give way to the fire tenders so that the firemen can reach the spot on time and start the rescue operation. On encroachments, Rishi assured, the MC will check the violations and action would be taken accordingly.

