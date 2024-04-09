 Fire Safety Part - IV: Government offices functioning without fire certificate : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Fire Safety Part - IV: Government offices functioning without fire certificate

Fire Safety Part - IV: Government offices functioning without fire certificate

Fire Safety Part - IV: Government offices functioning without fire certificate


Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 8

Government officials at the helms of various departments can be heard saying that law is equal for everyone and no one can supersede the law, but they turn silent when it comes to setting their own house in order. Fire safety arrangements are must for every department, commercial establishments, educational institutions and business houses as any untoward incident may endanger the lives of those present.

The situation, however, in the industrial hub is entirely different. Here, almost all government buildings have not obtained a fire NOC for they do not have adequate fire safety arrangements in place.

Notably, government departments, which witness a daily footfall of thousands, like the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Police Commissionerate, civil hospital, all zonal offices of the municipal corporation, Civil Surgeon office, Sub-Registrar office, etc, function without the crucial fire NOC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which itself lacks the fire safety certificate, has been asking for fire NOCs from educational institutions when the latter apply for permission to start businesses. Should any institute proprietor fail to submit the certification, the DC office denies permission and warns of punitive action.

Interestingly, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), where thousands study and which known for advanced research, has also not obtained the fire certification. If these premier institutes do not pay heed to the safety concerns what is to expected from the private establishments.

Shockingly, the civil hospital, where hundreds of patients remain admitted in different wards and patients in large numbers visit everyday for treatment, is also ‘least bothered’ to avail the NOC. Sources privy to the development confirmed the civil hospital had applied for the NOC twice in the past months, but during inspection when fire officials found the hospital lacking in fire safety arrangements the NOC was not issued.

MC averse to fire safety?

In recent past, a proposal was prepared by the fire department to provide the necessary fire safety equipment, to meet any kind of fire urgency, to all the four zonal offices at a proposed cost of Rs 40 lakhs. Reportedly, the senior MC officials were quick to reject it, citing budgetary restraints. Fire officials were then told to just install fire extinguishers in sufficient numbers in the offices.

Notably, as per a public notice issued by the MC in 2022, it is mandatory for commercial or industrial buildings to obtain an NOC from the MC before utilising the buildings for commercial purposes that also include education. The Punjab Government had also issued a letter in May 2021 that the coaching centres that stand in violation of the Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act can face a penalty up to Rs 50,000 and be sealed. There is a large number of coaching centres in the city that failed to ensure fire safety arrangements. It was only after the fire officials conducted raids that the owners somewhat started complying with the fire norms.

Sandeep Rishi, MC Commissioner, said, “I am aware of the situation that government buildings have not obtained the fire safety certificate from the fire department, but they need to make adequate arrangements so that in case of any fire incident, immediate measures can be taken with the available fire safety equipment to douse the flame. We will look into the legal aspects as to what can be done if the government buildings are functioning without the NOC.” When asked about the four zonal offices lacking the NOC, Rishi, while evading a direct reply, said the matter was in his knowledge.

How to apply for fire noc

The fire NOC or fire safety certificate for buildings under different usage categories such as schools, colleges, godowns, hospitals and hotels can be applied for online by visiting www.firenoc.lgpunjab.gov.in. The civic body’s fire branch officials can be contacted for more information regarding the fire NOC.

What the official said

I am aware of the situation that government buildings have not obtained fire safety certification from the fire department, but they need to make adequate arrangements so that in case of any fire incident, immediate measures can be taken with the available fire safety equipment to douse the flames. We will look into the legal aspects as to what can be done if the government buildings are functioning without the NOC. — Sandeep Rishi, MC commissioner

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

2
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

3
India

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

4
Punjab

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

5
Haryana

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

6
Trending

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

7
Haryana

JJP leaders Nishan Singh, Kamlesh Saini, Mamata Kataria quit party

8
Punjab

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

9
Diaspora

Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Pannun releases video challenging PM Modi, Rajnath Singh

10
Delhi

Comments on PM Modi educational qualifications: SC dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

Don't Miss

View All
From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

Top News

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

Solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in WB blast case

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue

Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...


Cities

View All

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Concerted drive against drugs led to seizure of 99 kg heroin in three months

‘Tarn Taran incident akin to Draupadi’s disrobing’, High Court takes suo motu notice

Huge quantity of lahan seized from two villages in mand area

Migrant held for spying in Khasa Army cantonment

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Top two officers relieved of Excise & Taxation charge

Year on, fate of 31 PBS docking stations continues to hang fire

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Virendra Sachdeva seeks CBI investigation

Cases to be filed against officers over medicine shortage: Health Minister

Delhi L-G slams ministers for refusing to attend meetings

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

Car-pick up van collision leaves four dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Police conduct mock drill to check poll readiness in Jalandhar

983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

25,500 kg lahan seized

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district