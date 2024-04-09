Fire Safety Part - IV: Government offices functioning without fire certificate

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 8

Government officials at the helms of various departments can be heard saying that law is equal for everyone and no one can supersede the law, but they turn silent when it comes to setting their own house in order. Fire safety arrangements are must for every department, commercial establishments, educational institutions and business houses as any untoward incident may endanger the lives of those present.

The situation, however, in the industrial hub is entirely different. Here, almost all government buildings have not obtained a fire NOC for they do not have adequate fire safety arrangements in place.

Notably, government departments, which witness a daily footfall of thousands, like the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Police Commissionerate, civil hospital, all zonal offices of the municipal corporation, Civil Surgeon office, Sub-Registrar office, etc, function without the crucial fire NOC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which itself lacks the fire safety certificate, has been asking for fire NOCs from educational institutions when the latter apply for permission to start businesses. Should any institute proprietor fail to submit the certification, the DC office denies permission and warns of punitive action.

Interestingly, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), where thousands study and which known for advanced research, has also not obtained the fire certification. If these premier institutes do not pay heed to the safety concerns what is to expected from the private establishments.

Shockingly, the civil hospital, where hundreds of patients remain admitted in different wards and patients in large numbers visit everyday for treatment, is also ‘least bothered’ to avail the NOC. Sources privy to the development confirmed the civil hospital had applied for the NOC twice in the past months, but during inspection when fire officials found the hospital lacking in fire safety arrangements the NOC was not issued.

MC averse to fire safety?

In recent past, a proposal was prepared by the fire department to provide the necessary fire safety equipment, to meet any kind of fire urgency, to all the four zonal offices at a proposed cost of Rs 40 lakhs. Reportedly, the senior MC officials were quick to reject it, citing budgetary restraints. Fire officials were then told to just install fire extinguishers in sufficient numbers in the offices.

Notably, as per a public notice issued by the MC in 2022, it is mandatory for commercial or industrial buildings to obtain an NOC from the MC before utilising the buildings for commercial purposes that also include education. The Punjab Government had also issued a letter in May 2021 that the coaching centres that stand in violation of the Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act can face a penalty up to Rs 50,000 and be sealed. There is a large number of coaching centres in the city that failed to ensure fire safety arrangements. It was only after the fire officials conducted raids that the owners somewhat started complying with the fire norms.

Sandeep Rishi, MC Commissioner, said, “I am aware of the situation that government buildings have not obtained the fire safety certificate from the fire department, but they need to make adequate arrangements so that in case of any fire incident, immediate measures can be taken with the available fire safety equipment to douse the flame. We will look into the legal aspects as to what can be done if the government buildings are functioning without the NOC.” When asked about the four zonal offices lacking the NOC, Rishi, while evading a direct reply, said the matter was in his knowledge.

How to apply for fire noc

The fire NOC or fire safety certificate for buildings under different usage categories such as schools, colleges, godowns, hospitals and hotels can be applied for online by visiting www.firenoc.lgpunjab.gov.in. The civic body’s fire branch officials can be contacted for more information regarding the fire NOC.

What the official said

