Fire Safety Part - VI: Only 5,700 fire certificates issued in 5 years

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 10

The fire department of Ludhiana has issued around 5,700 fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in the past five years. The number of NOCs issued is far less than the functioning commercial establishments in the industrial hub. These NOCs were issued from 2019 to 2023. Experts say the 5,700 NOCs is a small number if one goes by the number of establishments functioning in the industrial hub. The city has over 4 lakh properties, of which 1 lakh are industrial and commercial properties for which property tax is being paid to the MC. This indicates that only about 2 per cent units have availed fire NOCs.

As per the information procured by RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal from the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), for the period between January 3, 2019 and December 12, 2023, the fire department issued 3,801 safety certificates to various commercial establishments.

In 2023 till December 26, as many as 1,896 NOCs were issued. The data does not have category headers.

However, the data of NOCs issued between 2019 and 2022 has details of NOCs issued category-wise to the different commercial establishments. As per this data, as many as 3,801 NOCs were issued to the various establishments from January 3, 2019 to December 9, 2022. Of these, 1,541 fire NOCs were issued to educational institutions, followed by 1,141 to industrial units, 525 to commercial units, 393 to hospitals, 76 to marriage venues, 69 to godowns, 32 to shopping malls and 25 to coaching centres.

It is learnt that big hotels, malls and multiplexes built in the industrial city have been mostly complying with the fire safety norms and most of them have availed the fire safety certificate from the fire department. It is the small and medium commercial establishments that cause concern, for they far outnumber the big establishments and have not availed fire safety certification. Such establishments are openly violating the norms and putting the lives of their staff and clients in danger

Sources said that though some of these medium and small establishments have fire extinguishers at the premises to meet any fire exigency, these do not have fire safety certification from the fire department. Their owners are indifferent and ‘careless’ as they are confident the authorities would not take legal action against them. “Why should they spend lakhs in modifying the buildings as per fire norms and installing fire safety equipment,” asks a fire department official.

The city has hundreds of restaurants, of which some are large while a majority are small and medium-size eateries. It is pertinent to mention that 99 per cent of these restaurants and eating joints in city are without the fire safety certificate. Most of these restaurants don’t have even fire exits for emergency situations.

An official privy to the situation, said that a majority of commercial establishments including hotels, restaurants and shopping complexes in the city may not have fire safety certificates as they do not meet the layout requirements to avail the NOC.

Some big commercial establishments in the city might have placed several fire extinguishers on their premises, making for impressive optics, but these don’t qualify them for the fire safety certification.

An MC official said: “Several of the city’s prominent complexes in Bhadaur House, Clock Tower and Chaura Bazaar that deal in garments (wholesale and retail), where thousands of people visit everyday, have been operating for years without the fire NOC, but the MC authorities are least bothered to ensure the implementation of fire safety norms.”

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said no survey was conducted in the past to categorise the commercial establishments in the city as such a survey would require a lot of staff, but the MC would soon issue advisories to the owners to comply with the fire norms and avail the NOC. He added that should the violations persist after this, the MC would take action as per law.

PSHRC had sought report from MC

The Punjab State Human Rights commission had recently sought a report from the Ludhiana MC Commissioner for failing to maintain the record of buildings category wise. The development had come after the activist Rohit Sabharwal knocked the door of PSHRC and lodged a complaint that fire officials have failed to keep a categorical record of establishments to whom fire NOCs were issued.

