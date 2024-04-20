Fire safety project fails to take off in Ludhiana, courtesy lack of firemen

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 19

Though summer months witness more fire incidents due to overloading on circuits or malfunctioning equipment, the civil hospital which daily receives nearly 10,000 patients in various departments is yet to set its house in order.

The hospital is working without a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the Fire Department since 2018. Officials from the department had visited the hospital multiple times in the past but it lacked fire fighting arrangements due to which licence was not renewed, and NOC was not given.

Though the good news is that the project for installing the firefighting and fire detection system had been completed, it now lacks firemen. It is only after the appointment of the fire personnel that all formalities will be completed, the firefighting and fire detection system will be started and NOC will be issued.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney during her recent visit to the hospital had raised the issue of the firefighting system and asked the authorities to appoint firemen as soon as possible.

“The training of staff of the hospital has been completed on April 15 by the fire officer and the proposal for recruitment of the firemen was sent by the Senior Medical Officer to the Deputy Medical Commissioner but it was incomplete. She has been instructed to resend the proposal as per guidelines,” the DC said.

Deputy Medical Commissioner, Dr Amarjeet Kaur, said the proposal for appointment of firemen had been sent to the government. “I will also take up the matter during the meeting with the Deputy Commissioner so that appointments are made at the earliest,” she said.

Maninder Singh, sub-fire officer said the work of fire safety of the civil hospital was completed but for the appointment of firemen, NOC would be issued once the same would be completed, he said.

