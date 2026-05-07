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Home / Ludhiana / Firing at Jagraon house over property dispute

Firing at Jagraon house over property dispute

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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Based on the complaint of the victim, Jarnail Singh, the police have registered a case against 7 persons and launched a probe.
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Armed assailants opened fire at a house in Khurshidpura village of Jagraon late on Tuesday night. The midnight shooting triggered panic in the village. The family alleged that the police only arrived in the morning. The incident stemmed from a land dispute. Based on the complaint of the victim, Jarnail Singh, the police have registered a case against 7 persons and launched a probe.

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In his complaint, Jarnail Singh said he was asleep with his family when he heard a loud noise outside. He saw his nephew, along with some accomplices, abusing him and asking him to come outside. However, he remained inside the house.

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Meanwhile, his nephew suddenly pulled out a pistol and began firing. The accused continued firing and fled the spot while issuing threats. Bullets were found lodged in the gate and four cartridge shells were found in the courtyard. According to reports, a total of seven bullets were fired, three of which struck the door, while one breached the room. The family hid to protect itself.

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According to Jarnail Singh, he has had a long-standing land dispute with the accused. He was previously attacked due to the feud and a case had been registered at the Sidhwan Bet police station in 2025.

He alleged that the accused had previously encroached on his land with a tractor. Despite reporting the incident to the police, no action had been taken, he added. Sidhwan Bet SHO Amarjit Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.

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