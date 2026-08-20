Firing at pizza outlet in city, Gopi Lahoria group takes responsibility

Three armed youth entered a shop, ‘Pizza From Mexico’, in BRS Nagar here late on Monday night and opened fire. The suspects fired six to seven shots and fled on their motorcycle.

Advertisement

Sources said the suspects were already detained by the police in a neighbouring state and the Ludhiana police would bring them on production warrant in the case.

Advertisement

The shooting caused chaos in the restaurant. Fortunately, no employees or customers were injured in the incident.

Advertisement

After the incident, the Gopi Lahoria group shared a post on Instagram and took responsibility for the firing.

According to reports, around 12:41 am on Monday night, three miscreants came outside the restaurant on a motorcycle. Two of them entered the restaurant with pistols, fired six to seven shots within seconds, and fled the scene.

Advertisement

According to police sources, preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting was held for extortion. However, restaurant owner Gurpreet Singh claimed that he had not received any extortion calls so far. The police suspect that the miscreants opened fire to create panic and intimidate the owner.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the restaurant. After receiving information, officials from the Sarabha Nagar police station reached the scene and started an investigation. Footage from other CCTV cameras installed nearby is also being examined to trace the escape route of the suspects.