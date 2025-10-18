Firing in Ludhiana’s Jodhewal area leaves man critically injured

A deadly clash between neighbours on Phambra road in the Jodhewal area on Saturday evening left one man seriously injured. The victim suffered a bullet wound in his stomach and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The clash erupted over allegations that the injured man had harassed another’s daughter.

Additional DCP-1 Sameer Verma, who rushed to the scene to investigate, said the incident occurred at around 4 pm, when Sanjay Sharma and his neighbour Vinod Sharma argued, which escalated into a scuffle after the former alleged that the latter had malicious intentions towards his daughter.

Today Sanjay had called two outsiders to his house, who scuffled with Vinod Sharma (32). The unknown men then opened fire and one bullet hit Vinod in the stomach. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment and an FIR is being registered against the assailants. Police parties are also conducting raids to nab the suspects,” added ADCP Verma.

Asked if illegal weapons were used in the crime, the ADCP said the status of the weapons will be confirmed after the accused are arrested. The police will seize the weapons, and if they are found to be licensed, the arms licence will be cancelled.