DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Firing in Ludhiana’s Jodhewal area leaves man critically injured

Firing in Ludhiana’s Jodhewal area leaves man critically injured

The clash erupted over allegations that the injured man had harassed another’s daughter

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:16 PM Oct 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A deadly clash between neighbours on Phambra road in the Jodhewal area on Saturday evening left one man seriously injured. The victim suffered a bullet wound in his stomach and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The clash erupted over allegations that the injured man had harassed another’s daughter.

Advertisement

Additional DCP-1 Sameer Verma, who rushed to the scene to investigate, said the incident occurred at around 4 pm, when Sanjay Sharma and his neighbour Vinod Sharma argued, which escalated into a scuffle after the former alleged that the latter had malicious intentions towards his daughter.

Advertisement

Today Sanjay had called two outsiders to his house, who scuffled with Vinod Sharma (32). The unknown men then opened fire and one bullet hit Vinod in the stomach. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment and an FIR is being registered against the assailants. Police parties are also conducting raids to nab the suspects,” added ADCP Verma.

Advertisement

Asked if illegal weapons were used in the crime, the ADCP said the status of the weapons will be confirmed after the accused are arrested. The police will seize the weapons, and if they are found to be licensed, the arms licence will be cancelled.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts