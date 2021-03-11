Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Ludhiana, May 13
Two motorcycle-borne persons fired shots at the gate of the Amrit Indo Canadian School at Ladian village on Friday morning. CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras captured the masked miscreants.
The incident occurred at around 7.30 am today. Two motorcycle-borne persons came and fired around six shots at the gate on the back of the school. Although students and staff were present in the school, but nobody noticed the firing. The back gate remains closed as students and staff use the front gate to enter the school.
Later in the afternoon school student Karan Dhir was attacked outside school by some school students and outsiders over old enmity. The injured was hospitalised.
The SHO, Haibowal police station, SI Amritpal Singh, said the school authorities took the firing sound as that of Bullet motorcycles.
“The firing came into the scene when the police started probe into the attack on school student Karan. Then during the checking of CCTV cameras two bike-borne persons were seen firing shots at the school gate,” added the SHO.
The police said the assailants who had attacked Karan had also fired shots and efforts are on to nab them. The role of some school students is also under scanner.
The SHO said a case is being registered against the suspects named by injured student Karan.
