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Home / Ludhiana / Firing suspect’s brother, aides attack Ludhiana cop

Firing suspect’s brother, aides attack Ludhiana cop

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:52 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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The attackers also vandalised the policeman's car and threatened to kill him. File
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An incident of attack on a policeman posted at the Shimlapuri police station in Ludhiana has come to light. The brother of Anmol, alias Moli, a wanted accused in a firing case, along with his aides, allegedly attacked the police official with sharp weapons. The attackers also vandalised the official's car and fled after issuing threats to kill him when people started gathering at the scene. The police have registered a case on the basis of the complaint and started a probe.

Inspector Balbir Singh, SHO of Shimlapuri police station, said Hawaldar Gurpreet Singh was searching for wanted accused Anmol in connection with a firing case registered at Shimlapuri police station on September 22. When he reached Tibba Chowk in plain dress in a car, he spotted two suspicious youths, one of whom was identified as Dilpreet Singh, brother of Anmol.

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When Hawaldar Gurpreet Singh inquired about his brother Anmol from Dilpreet, the latter called his uncle Jagroop Singh and other unidentified persons to the scene. They attacked the victim and fled the scene.

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