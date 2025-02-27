Firm offers internship to students
A representative from Bayer, Rohit Chouhan, visited the School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), to interact with the BSc (Hons) Agri-Business Management students to offer an internship to these students. During an interactive session, PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised the role of Bayer as a global leader in the agri-input sector that provided a variety of inputs for nourishing the agri-business system. He motivated the students to avail this internship opportunity.
Dr Ramandeep Singh, Director, SBS, said the internship offered many advantage for the growth of students.
