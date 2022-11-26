Ludhiana: Firm staffer held for stealing Rs 5L

Ludhiana, November 25

The Division Number 2 police on Thursday arrested cash officer of the SIS Cash Services company on the charges of stealing Rs 5 lakh.

The suspect has been identified as Karamjit Singh, a resident of Raikot.

Complainant Animesh Kumar Vastav, who is branch head at SIS company, said his company provided security for handling the cash of banks.”On November 24, our company staff comprising cash officers Karamjit Singh and Baljinder Singh, driver Gurdeep, gunmen Davinder and Pyara, took Rs lakh from a bank on Brown Road. While depositing cash at currency chest of a bank on Pakhowal Road, cash officer Karamjit deposited only Rs 20 lakh and kept Rs 5 lakh with him. After stealing money, the accused mysteriously disappeared and didn’t inform anyone about his whereabouts. It was only when cash was found mismatched, a complaint was lodged and the accused was also arrested by the police on the same day,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer ASI Sona Singh said Rs 5 lakh stolen cash was recovered from the accused.