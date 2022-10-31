 Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user : The Tribune India

Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user

Photo for representation. File photo



Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, October 30

Terming user of a toll road to be a consumer, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered Soma Isolux NH One Tollways Private Limited company to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to the aggrieved consumer for failing to provide proper services being a service provider.

The orders were pronounced by the District Consumer Commission at a camp court headed by president Lalit Pathak and its members Rajita Sareen and Parween Kumar Bansal, while deciding a complaint moved by Smita Jindal, a resident of Kitchlu Nagar here.

The complainant had submitted before the commission that on January 10, 2015, she was returning from Delhi to Ludhiana via Ambala, Rajpura and Khanna.

She paid charges at different toll plaza fee collection centres. But she experienced a rough ride and encountered many potholes, which appeared suddenly. There were no warning signs placed near the potholes. At some points, the potholes were so deep that they provided sudden shock and jerk, which resulted in fear of accident and anxiety.

It was alleged that potholes at Khanna damaged two tyres and also deteriorated the general condition of the car, including loosening of nuts and bolts. The complainant travelled the road in the grip of fear. Hence, she suffered from mental stress and other detriments.

On January 14, 2015, the complainant got served a legal notice on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Soma company demanding a payment of Rs 1 lakh towards compensation for the general damages to the car due to the potholes, mental stress and anxiety.

On Feburary 7, 2015, the NHAI wrote a letter to the Soma firm to reply to the legal notice but no reply was received from the company. In a letter dated April 4, the NHAI admitted that the work of six laning project of the NH-1 from the Panipat-Jalandhar section had been at a standstill for almost 2.1/2 years due to pendency of litigation in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, as well as in the Supreme Court. Ultimately, in the final decision, the issue was decided and Soma Isolux NH-One Tollways Private Limited was directed to complete the work.

“The work has already been restarted on the stretch and has picked up pace. Routine maintenance and repair of potholes on the project were a continuous process and monitored by our consultant LBG Inc. Some of the photographs carrying out the maintenance and repairing activity also came on record,” the NHAI said.

After hearing rival contentions, the commission observed that while replying to the legal notice of the complainant, it was not denied that tyres of the vehicle did not damage while the complainant was driving the vehicle on the road that was being maintained by the Soma firm. Instead, the NHAI has regretted the inconvenience caused to the complainant.

The commission also held that if the project could not be completed, no toll fee should have been charged for the incomplete section of the road.

“The company has itself admitted that the repair works were being carried out by it from time to time and have placed on record photographs of such repairs works. Since there was no denial to the loss suffered by the complainant, we deem it appropriate to allow the present complaint,” observed the Commission.

Co failed to provide proper services

The complainant had stated that while returning from Delhi to Ludhiana via Ambala, Rajpura and Khanna on January 10, 2015, potholes at Khanna damaged two tyres of her car and also deteriorated the condition of the vehicle. She travelled the road in the grip of fear. Hence, she suffered from mental stress and other detriments.

