FIRs filed over BJP posters on government structures

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

On the complaint of the Election Commission, the Ludhiana police yesterday registered two FIRs after finding posters of the BJP on government structures. Cases were registered against unidentified persons under Section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1985. Both cases were registered on the complaint of Paramdeep Singh, assistant returning officer, Atam Nagar.

As per information, the first case was registered after poll staff found BJP’s political posters on a wall of the GLADA building. While the other case was registered after they found a BJP poster on the Dugri bridge. Officials said the posters were put up by some persons by receiving money illegally as these were not shown as expenditure by the party.

The police launched further probe in the case to trace the suspects who put up the posters on the government structures.

