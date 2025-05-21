First life-saving IUT performed in Punjab

Intrauterine Blood Transfusion (IUT) serves as a life-saving intervention for unborn babies, particularly in cases where a mother’s antibodies attack the red blood cells of her Rh-positive foetus, leading to severe anaemia. It is also used when a foetus has a low red blood cell count due to other medical conditions or viral infections that cause red blood cell aplasia (absence of red blood cell production). Under such circumstances, IUT plays a crucial role in correcting the foetal anaemic condition.

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has become the first hospital in Punjab to successfully perform IUT on two pregnant women. In both cases, the foetuses were diagnosed with severe anaemia through advanced imaging and Doppler ultrasound studies. The timely intervention significantly improved the babies’ health and development before birth, allowing the pregnancies to continue to a safer stage for delivery.

The procedure involves injecting blood into the foetus’s umbilical cord to replenish red blood cells, thereby preventing life-threatening complications such as foetal heart failure (hydrops) and enabling continued pregnancy. IUT is especially vital in cases of Rh incompatibility, where the mother’s immune system destroys the baby’s red blood cells.

The multidisciplinary team that conducted the procedure included Dr Sushant Babbar, Interventional Radiologist; Dr Ashima Taneja, Professor and Head of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology; Dr Kamal Arora, Professor, Department of Paediatrics; along with the Department of Transfusion Medicine.

Dr Sushant Babbar said, “Navigating the foetal umbilical vessel to deliver blood under ultrasound guidance was a major technical challenge. It is immensely rewarding to contribute to a case where timely intervention can completely alter the course of a pregnancy.”

“Our ability to diagnose and intervene with such precision before birth is a proud milestone for us,” added Dr Kavita Saggar, Professor and Head, Department of Radiology, DMCH.

Dr Ashima Taneja stated, “This intervention gave the foetus a real chance at life and showcases the power of coordinated maternal-foetal care. It’s a proud moment not just for our department, but for maternal-foetal care in Punjab. An IUT is done when a baby suffers from severe anaemia, which is an inadequate number of quality red blood cells in the foetal circulatory system. Red blood cells carry oxygen to the cells and organs within the body, so anaemia can cause a variety of complications—some that can be fatal.”

Dr G.S. Wander, Principal, DMCH, remarked that the introduction of such cutting-edge technology exemplifies the institution’s vision of integrating science with compassionate patient care. “Severe anaemia in a foetus can lead to foetal death if untreated. IUT can be life-saving for foetuses with severe anaemia. It is a complex procedure, but advancements in ultrasound guidance, techniques and understanding of foetal physiology have made it viable and successful,” he noted.