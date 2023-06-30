First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 29

With the arrival of the first monsoon showers in the city on Thursday, residents received some relief from the sultry weather conditions. However, the rain exposed the Municipal Corporation’s inadequate preparedness for the rainy season and its capability to avert waterlogging. Additionally, some areas witnessed sewer overflow during rain. Traffic jams were also seen at some stretches.

A vendor tries to push his cart on a stretch after rain at Chander Nagar in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

After rainfall commenced in the afternoon, waterlogging occurred in various areas, including Dholewal Chowk Road, Vishwakarma Chowk area, Gill Road, Hambran Road, Bhai Bala Chowk on Ferozepur Road, Chandigarh Road, Dugri Road, Transport Nagar Road, Chander Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, Giaspura Chowk on the NH-44, Dhandari, causing inconvenience to commuters. Furthermore, water also accumulated near the railway bridge in the Peeru Banda area. As expected, sewers on Panj Peer Road overflowed severely, resulting in flooding of the area with foul-smelling water.

The Municipal Corporation had not yet properly cleaned the Barewal drain and Barsati Nullah, which flow through old city areas such as Talab Bazaar, Bhadaur House and Shahi Mohalla. Today also, waste was seen flowing into the Buddha Nullah.

Munish, a resident of the Panj Peer Road area, said residents and commuters faced difficulties due to the flooding of the main road with a mixture of sewage and rainwater. Unfortunately, no substantial measures have been taken to address the persistent issue.

Simratpal Singh Kalsi, a resident of the Partap Chowk area, said no concrete steps were taken by the MC to prevent waterlogging at Vishwakarma Chowk, Dholewal and Gill Road areas even this rainy season, leaving the people to suffer.

The commuters faced muddy conditions at various points along Ferozepur Road, where construction work for the Elevated Road project was in progress. Moreover, people also experienced inconvenience on Circuit House Road and Sarabha Nagar roads due to the corporation’s failure to repair sections that were previously excavated for the installation of water pipes under a Smart City Mission project.

Meanwhile, Parminder Mehta, a Congress leader, questioned the role of the civic body. He alleged that lack of timely and effective measures by the civic body authorities resulted in waterlogging in various parts of the city, even during a brief spell of rain.

On the other hand, MC’s Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said there were no significant incidents of waterlogging in the city.

He said in low-lying areas, rainwater receded shortly after the rain stopped. Garg said MC’s staff remained actively present in the field to monitor the situation.

MC’s emergency flood control room services are to be made functional from July 1, as per information.

61.4 mm rainfall

Dr PK Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, Ludhiana, said 61.4 mm of rainfall was recorded here till Thursday evening.