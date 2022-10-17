First phase of GADVASU Youth Festival ends with literary events

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

The 11th Youth Festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) progressed to its fourth day with competitions held in literary events. Students expressed their feelings and emotions through participation in events of creative writing, extempore and debate.

Dr YPS Malik, Dean, College of Animal Biotechnology, GADVASU, was the guest of honour in the morning session, whereas Dr HK Verma, principal, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, was the guest of honour in the afternoon session.

Both the guests encouraged and appreciated the participants. The Youth Festival will enter the musical phase in the second phase from October 18 to 20.

Results

Creative writing: 1st Navdeep Kaur, College of Animal Biotechnology, 2nd Amanpreet Kaur, College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, 3rd Kewal Krishan, Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani; Extempore: 1st Navdeep Kaur, College of Animal Biotechnology, 2nd Sehajdeep Kaur, College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, 3rd Ajayveer Singh Sandhu, College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana.

Debate: 1st College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, 2nd College of Fisheries, 3rd Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar; Individual positions (debate): 1st Amaanat Kaur, 2nd Ajayveer Singh Sandhu; Rangoli making: 1st Ravneet Kaur, 2nd Paramjeet Sharma, 3rd Anuragdeep Kaur.