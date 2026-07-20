Fish farmers attend workshop at GADVASU

The College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised an orientation workshop for progressive members of the Innovative Fish Farmers Association (IFFA) of Punjab, in collaboration with the Fish Farmers Development Agency (FFDA), Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The farmers were apprised of different fisheries sector promotional schemes under the Pradhan Mantri - Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY) of the Department of Fisheries (DOF), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GoI.

Advertisement

As part of the National Consortium of Fisheries Universities and Colleges, the COF is extending verification, monitoring and knowledge support services to fish and shrimp farmers of the state to avail various fisheries sector services and incentives offered under the scheme. The participants were urged to get registered on the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) for credit facilitation, strengthening of fisheries cooperatives, aquaculture insurance incentives, performance grants and capacity building under the scheme. The COF facilitated registration of the IFFA members who are not yet registered on the NFDP, which has been launched to formalise the Indian fisheries sector and is mandatory for all types of fisheries stakeholders to avail benefits.