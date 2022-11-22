Fish Festival held at GADVASU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a fish festival on the occasion of World Fisheries Day to promote the conservation of aquatic ecosystems for long term socio-economic benefits.

The festival was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh. Fish products of various types were displayed and sold in the festival to promote the consumption of fish among residents.

Dr Meera Ansal, Dean, COF, said it was recommended to eat fish once or twice a week to meet Omega 3 requirements of the body.

“Fish contain many nutrients required for proper growth and development, including proteins, iodine and various vitamins and minerals,” she said.

Omega 3 fatty acids also help in decreasing triglycerides, lowering blood pressure and decreasing the risk of having strokes, she added.

In addition to fish and shrimp products like fish fingers, fish cutlet, fish balls, fish sausages, marinated shrimp, fish/shrimp pickle and fish soup; live food fish and ornamental fish were also sold at the festival. Display of live ornamental fish and aquaria enthralled ornamental fish lovers and school children, Dr Ansal.