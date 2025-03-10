Fish festival to begin on March 12

The College of Fisheries at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is set to organise the “Fish Festival-2025” on March 12 under the theme “Fish for Health.” This event aims to promote fish consumption among the state’s non-vegetarian population by highlighting the numerous health benefits of aquatic food.

The festival is set to feature a variety of delicious and convenient fish products, demonstrating their contribution to human nutrition and wellbeing. Aquatic food is considered an excellent source of easily digestible, high-quality protein, containing all essential amino acids. It also provides healthy fats, particularly polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) such as Omega-3 and Omega-6, as well as vitamins A, B and D, and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iodine, selenium, zinc and iron. These nutrients offer multiple health benefits, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, wound healing, neuroprotective, cryoprotective and hepatoprotective properties.

The Vice-Chancellor, Dr JPS Gill, stressed the importance of such festivals in raising public awareness about the benefits of fish consumption. He added the event would not only support local farmers and promote value-added fish products but also contribute to improving public health by highlighting locally available, nutritionally enriched food resources.

Despite the known health advantages of fish, the per capita consumption of fish in the state remains low at just 400 grams, compared to the global average of 20.6 kg and the national average of 8.89 kg. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends 12 kg of fish consumption per person annually. Over the past two decades, the percentage of fish-eating individuals in the country has risen from 66 per cent to 72 per cent, while in the state, it has decreased from 30 per cent to 26 per cent. This decline is primarily due to a lack of awareness and the presence of intramuscular spines in fish.

To address these challenges, the university has been promoting fish consumption by developing spineless fish products with regional flavours, building the capacity of stakeholders and raising awareness through mass media, including exhibitions and fish festivals.

The Fish Festival would feature a unique blend of science, art and culinary excellence, offering fish lovers a captivating experience. The festival would include participation from young fisheries professionals and entrepreneurs showcasing their innovative products.

Alongside the fish products, live food and ornamental fish would also be available for purchase at the event. An open public Tagline Competition on the theme “Fish for Health” would also be organised, with a cash prize awarded for the best slogan promoting fish consumption.