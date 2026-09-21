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Home / Ludhiana / Fish, poultry & pickles: Barnala farmer’s ever-growing business

Fish, poultry & pickles: Barnala farmer’s ever-growing business

Sukhpal Singh started with a 2.5-acre pond, now has 30-acre facility at Badbar village in Barnala

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:00 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Sukhpal Singh at his farm in Badbar village, Barnala.
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A farmer from Badbar village in Barnala has become a role model for his peers with a story of determination and innovation.

Sukhpal Singh, who started with a pond across 2.5 acre, now manages fish in ponds across 30 acre, along with several other business streams.

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He began his journey as a fish farmer in 2016 after vocational training at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Barnala.

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“I started with 2.5 acres of ponds, which have now expanded to more than 30 acres. I have taken village ponds on lease,” he said.

That is not the end of the story of his determination. He started a small poultry farm and also took up fish processing and value addition.

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“These days, a single occupation is not enough as the cost of living has increased a lot,” Sukhpal added.

In 2022, he took another plunge and attended training in fish processing and value addition. By 2025, he was experimenting with pickles made from fish, chicken and mutton.

“The idea was simple: Cater to the local demand in winters and create something that doesn’t require heavy machinery and investment,” he recalled.

The pickles are prepared at his home and sold in modest packaging. He quickly found takers, with his products becoming popular in the surrounding areas.

“The response was overwhelming and customers appreciated the homemade taste. I soon realised the potential of value addition in fisheries. Pickle-making gave me confidence and showed that small innovations can bring big profits,” he says.

Encouraged by the demand, he opened a kiosk at his farm in 2026, branding it as Sukhpal Fish Shop, formalising his entry into agribusiness.

The economics underlines his success. For instance, the latest batch of 320 kg of pickle—150 kg fish, 100 kg chicken and 70 kg mutton—brought in a revenue of Rs 3.41 lakh against an input cost of Rs 1.92 lakh. He netted a profit of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh. His benefit-cost ratio of 1.78 speaks volumes about the viability of such ventures.

From time to time, he attends training sessions at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana. He also took financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

“Though government support matters, what matters more is the courage to try something new,” he added.

For villagers, Sukhpal’s kiosk is more than a shop; it is a symbol of how traditional farming can be reimagined.

Veterinary university Vice Chancellor JPS Gill hailed Sukhpal’s story.

“Sukhpal’s journey from ponds to pickles illustrates how vocational training, local demand and entrepreneurial spirit can be combined to create sustainable rural enterprises. Farming is not just about production. It is about processing, packaging and presenting. That is where the future lies,” he said.

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