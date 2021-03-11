Fistball meet: Chandigarh emerge champ in girls, women sections

Ludhiana, August 17
Chandigarh emerged champion in the junior girls and women sections, while Tamil Nadu, defending champion in the men’s section, retained the title in the 7th Senior and the 13th Junior National Fistball Championship held at BVM Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar ground, here.
In the men’s section, Rajasthan and Chandigarh secured second and third positions, respectively, while in the women category, Bihar and Tamil Nadu finished first and second runners-up, respectively.
In the junior girls’ group, West Bengal finished at the second spot, while Bihar secured third position. In the junior boys’ section, the first three positions were grabbed by West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh, respectively.
Karam Singh Kamra, president, Fistball Federation of India (FFI) and general secretary, Bala Vinayankam, gave away prizes to the position holders. Prem Singh, treasurer, FFI, along with office-bearers of the Punjab Fistball Association, Neelam Mittar, principal of the host school, and Inspector Balwinder Singh, national champion (steeplechase), were among others present at the prize distribution function.
