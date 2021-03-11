Five arrested for liquor smuggling in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 26
The police have arrested two persons, identified as Vajindr Pandey and his accomplice Pradeep Kumar, both residents of Islam Ganj, from Neela Jhanda Road on Sunday and have recovered 37 bottles of XXX Dollar country liquor from their possession.
Lalit Kumar, resident of Chawni Mohalla, was arrested by the police from Bhai Manna Singh Nagar and 12 bottles of King’s Gold whisky were seized from him.
Gulzar Singh, resident of Tibba was held from Sua Puli, Dharor village, with 11 bottles of Cash whisky, while another liquor smuggler, identified as Gurmeet Singh, resident of Walipur village, was nabbed from near his village while going on a motorcycle (PB-10-F-4322) to deliver liquor to his customers.
Eleven bottles of illicit liquor were seized from his possession and the two-wheeler being used by him to make the delivery of liquor, was also impounded. All liquor smugglers have been booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act.
