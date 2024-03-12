Five arrested for planning dacoity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

The Moti Nagar police yesterday arrested five persons who were planning to commit a dacoity.

The suspects have been identified as Ankush, alias Lala, of Kirti Nagar, Ashu Kumar, alias Baba, of Moti Nagar, Kamal of Kirti Nagar, Vishak and Ajay Kumar.

Investigating officer ASI Jatinder Singh said yesterday he along with the police party was patrolling in Moti Nagar during which a tip-off was received that the suspects, who were running a gang of robbers, were planning to commit a dacoity at some place in the city. Following which, the police team conducted a raid and nabbed the miscreants. The police seized 11 mobile phones, three scooters and three swords from them.

The ASI said now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought to inquire about their role in past robbery and snatching incidents.

A case has been registered.

