Five arrested with 15 stolen LPG cylinders

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

The Focal Point police claimed to have nabbed five thieves who had committed a theft at Bharat Gas Agency situated in Gobindgarh and recovered 15 stolen LPG cylinders from them.

The suspects have been identified as Sunny, Ansh Kochhar, Vicky Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Sagar Kumar, all residents of Gobindgarh.

Station House Officer (SHO), Salem Tabri police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said on February 6 Sanjay Gautam, who is a manager at a godown of a LPG agency, lodged a police complaint that some thieves had decamped with gas cylinders from the godown.

Brar said later, a probe was initiated after which the thieves were identified.