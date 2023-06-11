Five arrested with drugs

Our Correspondent

Raikot, June 10

The Ludhiana (Rural) police have arrested five persons from separate places and recovered drugs and intoxicants from them. The police arrested Samsher Singh of Eidgah Road, Raikot, and seized 5-gm heroin and 145 intoxicating pills from him. Dapinder Singh of Tajpur Chowk, Raikot, and Gurpinder Singh of Bassian Road, Raikot, were arrested with 1-gm heroin, 112 capsules. A two-wheeler was also impounded by the police. Kanwar Pal of Johlan village was arrested for smuggling illicit liquor. Around 190 habit-forming tablets were recovered from Hardeep Singh.