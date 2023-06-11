Five arrested with drugs

Raikot, June 10
The Ludhiana (Rural) police have arrested five persons from separate places and recovered drugs and intoxicants from them. The police arrested Samsher Singh of Eidgah Road, Raikot, and seized 5-gm heroin and 145 intoxicating pills from him. Dapinder Singh of Tajpur Chowk, Raikot, and Gurpinder Singh of Bassian Road, Raikot, were arrested with 1-gm heroin, 112 capsules. A two-wheeler was also impounded by the police. Kanwar Pal of Johlan village was arrested for smuggling illicit liquor. Around 190 habit-forming tablets were recovered from Hardeep Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi
Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance
Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers
punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20
Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs
Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...