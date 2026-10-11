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Home / Ludhiana / Five booked for abetment of businessman’s suicide in Ludhiana

Five booked for abetment of businessman’s suicide in Ludhiana

Case registered on the basis of brother’s complaint

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The police have registered a case against five persons on charge of abetment of suicide following the death of local businessman Kulwinder Singh. A suicide note was later recovered from his car.

Kulwinder Singh had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at Yellow Chilli restaurant near Cheema Chowk on June 23, 2025. His brother, Kanwaljeet Singh, rushed him to Fortis Hospital in a critical condition. Despite undergoing treatment for several days, he succumbed at the hospital.

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The case took a fresh turn when a suicide note was found during a search of Kulwinder Singh’s car. In his complaint to the police, Kanwaljeet Singh, a resident of Vardhman Park on Chandigarh Road, stated that he learnt about his brother consuming poison on the day of the incident. He immediately reached the restaurant, where Kulwinder Singh was allegedly vomiting and in a serious condition. He was shifted to the hospital without delay but later died during treatment.

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During the investigation, the police recovered a suicide note from the deceased’s car. According to the complainant, the note was written by Kulwinder Singh before he took the extreme step and was left in the vehicle. Acting on the contents of the note and the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, the police intensified the probe.

The Moti Nagar police have named Satish Juneja, Anoop Behl, Deepika Kohri, Neeraj Atar and Rajneesh Kaur, all residents of Banda Bahadur Nagar, Ludhiana, as accused in the case. A case has been registered against them under Sections 108 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Raj said the case was registered after a prolonged investigation. Efforts were underway to trace the accused, and further action would be taken on the basis of the findings of the investigation, he added.

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