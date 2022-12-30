Five booked for assaulting cops

Ludhiana, December 29
The Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against five persons who had assaulted police personnel. On the suspicion of carrying drugs, the police had stopped the miscreants for checking but the latter indulged in arguments and assaulted the policemen.
The suspects have been identified as Vishal, alias Locha, Karamjit Singh, Ishar Singh, Harmel Singh, alias Vehla, and Ranjodh Singh, all residents of Jagraon. A case under Sections 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC was registered against them.
Investigating officer ASI Balwinder Singh said yesterday during routine checking in Jagraon, when three persons travelling on a tractor, who were suspected to be involved in the drug trade, were signalled to stop, they accelerated the tractor and entered the house of Harmel Singh.
“We also entered his house where his father Ishar Singh and other persons were also present. When we tried to frisk them and check the tractor to recover drugs, all persons started arguments with us and torn the uniform of one of the policemen, constable Harmandeep Singh, the ASI said.
He said the suspects had forcibly pushed them out of the house and fled the spot.
Now, raids were being conducted to catch the suspects.
