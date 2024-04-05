Five booked for attacking cops, two nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

The Model Town police yesterday registered a case against five persons on the charges of attacking police personnel and trying to tear their uniforms.

The suspects were identified as Sourav Bedi of Kartar Nagar, Inderjit Singh, alias Gandhi, of Kundan Nagar, Rohit, Lekhraj and Kirti, residents of Kartar Nagar. Sourav and Kirti were arrested by the police.

The complainant, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh said on April 3, he, along with his colleague, was patrolling in the Model Town area where they noticed that some miscreants were consuming alcohol in the Tirkona park and they were also creating nuisance in the area by resorting to hooting. When they asked the youths to stop drinking alcohol in public, the latter started abusing them and tried to tear off their uniform. Later, they cornered us and damaged the PCR motorcycle.

The ASI said afterwards, he informed the nearby PCR team and asked them to reach the park. The suspects even hurled bricks at us and fled the scene. Later, two of the suspects were arrested by the police and raids were on to nab the other miscreants.

