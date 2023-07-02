Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

Five youths barged into the ongoing private party at a bar and a restaurant on the Malhar road on June 24 and when its security staff stopped them from creating a scene and forced them to go outside, they attacked them with baseball bats and sticks.

The assailants had come in a Mahindra Bolero vehicle which they had left outside the restaurant after attacking the security staff.

A sticker of ‘Anti-crime staff’ was also pasted on the windscreen of the vehicle.

Notably, the police on Friday registered a case of attempt to murder after a week of the incident against the assailants identified as Adarsh of New Vijay Nagar, Abhinav, Himanshu, Mani and Major Singh.

Complainant Kulwinder Singh told the police on June 24 he, along with Lovepreet and Karanvir, were on security duty at the restaurant. The suspects barged into the eatery and started hooting. The security staff deployed inside the restaurant pushed them out of the eatery.

“As we were standing at entrance of the eatery, the youths brought baseball bats, rods and sticks from their vehicle and attacked him and two other security staff. We all suffered injuries in the attack. Our colleague Lovepreet suffered serious head injuries and was undergoing treatment at a neuro centre,” he said.

The SHO, Police Division 5 SI Neeraj Chaudhary said raids were being conducted to nab the suspects. He said once the assailants were caught, only then the police could inquire the motive of using the sticker on the vehicle.