Five booked for duping man of Rs 45L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

The Ladhowal police registered a case against five city-based persons, including four siblings, who had cheated a resident of Rs 45 lakh on the pretext of some land deal.

The suspects have been identified as Balvinder Singh, Parminder Singh, Dharminder Singh and Ravinder Singh, all siblings and residents of Sarabha Nagar, and Gurjinder Singh of Kitchlu Nagar under Sections 420 (cheating),120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The complainant, Gagandeep Singh, said the four brothers, of which Ravinder lives abroad, had offered to sell a land and after signing an agreement, a deal was finalised at Rs 45 lakh in August 2021. Despite the entire money was also given to the suspects, at the time of the execution of the deal, they backtracked and refused to execute the sale deed in his favour.

He alleged that the four brothers in connivance with their friend Gurjinder had hatched the entire conspiracy to commit a property fraud with him. Despite signing an agreement to sell property to him, the suspects had also signed a similar agreement with another person.

The complainant said he had filed a complaint of the land deal fraud with the Ludhiana police in 2021 and the police probe took over a year and yesterday, they registered a case. The police should grant him justice by ensuring the recovery of Rs 45 lakh.

Investigating officer ASI Bikramjit Singh said further probe into the case had been launched.