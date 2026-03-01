Five booked for fraud with firm running ‘Cloud Particle’ scheme

The Sarabha Nagar police have initiated a probe into a case in which a company has been duped of huge amounts as commission for facilitating clients under ‘Cloud Particle’ scheme.

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Suspects have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh Kharaur and Dimple Kharaur, office-bearers of Viewnow Marketing Company, and Arif Nisar, Arun Kumar and Suresh Kumar.

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Preliminary probe revealed that the suspects had received Rs 2.43 lakh as commission from the company running Cloud Particle scheme and its members for facilitating transactions related to property. Advocate Mitter Sain, representative of the firm, had told the police that the appellant company had received rent till October 2024.

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A case has been registered.