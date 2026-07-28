Five booked in 2 fraud cases

Two cases of fraud involving people duped of crores of rupees by promising huge investment returns have come to light in Ludhiana. The city police have booked five persons in the cases.

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After investigating the complaints, the Jodhewal and Dugri police stations, respectively, registered FIRs against the suspects under various sections, including fraud, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. In the cases, the suspects are accused of defrauding a total of Rs 3.29 crore.

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According to the Jodhewal police, the case came to light after investigating a complaint. The complainant, Inderjit Singh, a resident of Omaxe Township, here, alleged that Sifat Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Harmeet Kaur lured him and his son Jagmohit Singh with promises of higher profits.

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The complainant claimed that the suspects had coerced him into investing Rs 19.96 lakh by promising huge returns. He was subsequently neither paid any profits nor returned the amount he invested. Following a probe, the police registered a case against the suspects.

The second case is registered by the Dugri police. According to the police, the FIR was registered after investigating a complaint lodged recently.

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Complainant Manjit Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar alleged that Sanjay Ahuja and Harshita Ahuja, associated with Simplex Finvest Limited, made him invest Rs 3.10 crore between 2020 and 2024 by promising huge returns on investment. He alleged that he was not given any amount in return for the investment. His principal amount was also not returned. The Dugri police registered a case against the suspects.