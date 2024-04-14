Five booked in two fraud cases

Ludhiana, April 13
Three persons from different states have been booked for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 65.4 lakh with a city resident.
Hitesh Gupta of Aggar Nagar said he had contacted the suspects online as he was interested in obtaining dealership from a private company. Under the pretext of providing him the dealership, the trio took Rs 65.4 lakh on different occasions from him. The suspects have been identified as Deepu Kumar of Bihar, Surjit Singh of Mumbai in Maharashtra and SK Rafeeq of West Bengal. A case under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 66-C, 66D of the IT Act has been registered at Sarabha Nagar police station.
In the other case registered at the Haibowal police station, Sanchit Soi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar accused two individuals of committing a fraud of Rs 2.85 crore. He alleged that the suspects committed the fraud under the pretext of investing money in the share market as part of a conspiracy. They have been identified as Sharad Jindal of Bawa Colony in Haibowal and Pulkit Jindal of Aggarwal Colony in Bathinda. A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the duo.
