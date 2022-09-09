Five cell phones seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

Officials of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, yesterday conducted a surprise checking in the jail which led to the recovery of five mobile phones. Of the five phones, one was seized from a jail inmate while four were found abandoned on the jail premises.

Kuldeep Singh, Assistant Jail Superintendent, said a surprise checking was conducted on the jail premises during which three mobile phones were found abandoned in the jail. It seems that some inmates could have dropped these phones inside jail fearing action.

In another case, one mobile phone was seized from a jail inmate, identified as Narinder Singh Ghudu. Assistant Jail Superintendent Harminder Singh said on suspicion when belongings of the inmate were checked, a mobile was seized. Now, further probe was launched to inquire about the source which facilitated mobile inside the jail.

Jail officials had also recovered one abandoned mobile phone from the barrack during a surprise checking. In all mobile recovery incidents, separate cases under the Prisons Act were registered against the jail inmate and unknown persons.