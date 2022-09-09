Five cell phones seized from jail

Ludhiana, September 8
Officials of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, yesterday conducted a surprise checking in the jail which led to the recovery of five mobile phones. Of the five phones, one was seized from a jail inmate while four were found abandoned on the jail premises.
Kuldeep Singh, Assistant Jail Superintendent, said a surprise checking was conducted on the jail premises during which three mobile phones were found abandoned in the jail. It seems that some inmates could have dropped these phones inside jail fearing action.
In another case, one mobile phone was seized from a jail inmate, identified as Narinder Singh Ghudu. Assistant Jail Superintendent Harminder Singh said on suspicion when belongings of the inmate were checked, a mobile was seized. Now, further probe was launched to inquire about the source which facilitated mobile inside the jail.
Jail officials had also recovered one abandoned mobile phone from the barrack during a surprise checking. In all mobile recovery incidents, separate cases under the Prisons Act were registered against the jail inmate and unknown persons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Jaishankar, Rajnath call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership
Singh and Jaishankar attend the 2+2 Dialogue along with thei...