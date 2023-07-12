Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 11

Five youths of Mullanpur Dakha who had gone to pay obeisance at Manikaran Sahib in Himachal Pradesh (HP) went missing and lost contact with their families since Sunday. After senior Congress leader Capt Sandeep Sandhu raised the matter with the HP Police and senior functionaries of the Himachal Pradesh Government, the youths were traced near Kullu.

Capt Sandhu, who served as the OSD to Chief Minister of Punjab during the Congress regime, said when he got to know about the missing youths from Dakha, he first shared a post on social media accounts and then he contacted the DGP office and the office of the HP Chief Minister so that the last location of the youths can be traced.

“God was kind and the youngsters were located in Kullu. Their mobile network was completely snapped and the youths could not contact their families after Sunday. We had also lodged a missing complaint with the Dakha police. Fortunately on Tuesday afternoon, the youths contacted their families and they were safe,” Sandhu said.

An NRI from Australia was among the missing youths.

Sandhu said these youths had stuck in Kullu due to prevalent floods and red alert in the area and when they lost mobile network, their families in Dakha got panicked.

Meanwhile, Sandhu said if anyone from the Dakha constituency was stuck in flood-hit states, he should contact him and required help would be provided.

#Capt Sandeep Sandhu #Congress #Kullu