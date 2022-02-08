Covid: Five dead, 63 test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 7

As many as 63 persons tested positive for Covid, while five patients lost their lives due to the virus in the district today. Those who lost their lives belong to Gurpal Nagar, BRS Nagar, Gure village and Maachiwara.

A total of 1,09,204 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,247 patients from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 97 per cent. Today there were 1,027 active cases in the district and 911 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 215 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 116 patients belong to Ludhiana district, while 99 are from other districts. Today 14 patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 32,17,811 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 30,94,085 were found negative.

Samples of 4,491 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.